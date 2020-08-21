Markets
Stock Alert: MobileIron Up 13% On Reports Of Potential Sale

(RTTNews) - MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade. Bloomberg reported that the company is exploring options including a potential sale.

Thursday, MobileIron said it has achieved the Service Capability & Performance or SCP Standards certification for the third consecutive year.

The first mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise said it quickly pivoted to meet the security demands of a worldwide transition to remote work.

The shares are currently at $6.78, up 13.00 percent from its previous close of $6.00 on a volume of 2,764,241. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.94 to $7.79 on average volume of 1,053,470.

