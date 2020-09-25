Markets
Stock Alert: MobileIron Jumps 19%

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) are rising more than 19% Friday morning at $6.63.

MobileIron provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices.

Thursday the company announced that it has been ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report.

The company earned the highest possible scores in the workload security, people/workforce security, APIs, ZTX roadmap and differentiation, and ZTX advocacy criteria, MobileIron said.

On September 23, the company had said that it received a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius.

The Tech Cares Award recognizes B2B technology companies that have shown above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stock has been trading in the range of $2.94- $7.30 in the last one year.

    Most Popular