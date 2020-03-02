Stock Alert: Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) Shares Up On WillScot Buyout Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) are rising today, after the portable storage solutions provider agreed to be acquired by WillScot Corp. (WSC). MINI has been trading between $29.02 and $45.75 in the past one year.

WillScot and Mobile Mini today entered into a definitive merger agreement under which WillScot will combine with Mobile Mini. Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock in an all-stock merger of equals transaction.

The implied total enterprise value of the combined company is about $6.6 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, current WillScot and Mobile Mini stockholders will own 54% and 46% of the combined company, respectively.

