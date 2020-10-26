Stock Alert: Mirati Up 15% On Positive Outcome For Its Adagrasib

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares are rising on Monday morning trade as the clinical-stage oncology company presented deep and durable anti-tumor activity for Adagrasib in non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid tumors.

Currently, the shares are at $210.46, up 15.12 percent from its previous close of $180.20.

The shares have traded in a range of $66.01 to $210.00 on average volume of 418,534.

