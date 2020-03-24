Stock Alert: Milestone Pharma Sinks 80% After Etripamil Nasal Spray Trial Fails

(RTTNews) - Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) plunged over 80% on Tuesday morning trade after the pharma company's trial on etripamil nasal spray failed.

Shares of the micro-cap company are currently trading at $2.63, down $11.37 or 81.21%, on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 0.6 million shares. The company on Tuesday revealed that a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its etripamil nasal spray in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia did not achieve the primary endpoint. Etripamil failed to sufficiency separate from placebo as measured by the time to conversion of PSVT to sinus rhythm over the five-hour period after administration.

