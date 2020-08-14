Stock Alert: Midatech Pharma Shares Up 80%

(RTTNews) - Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) shares are surging above 80 percent on Friday morning as the bio-delivery company said the SEC declared effective the registration on Form F-1 for permitted resale of up to 12,695,445 ordinary shares.

Currently, shares are at $3.35, up 80 percent from its previous close of $1.87.

The drug delivery technology company said the Registration Statement would allow the stockholders to publicly resell the ADSs or Ordinary shares.

