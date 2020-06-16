Markets
MCEP

Stock Alert: Mid-Con Energy Surges After Turning To Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) are surging more than 136 percent or $3.77 in Tuesday's morning trade at $6.53. The stock has traded in a range of $1.20 to $17.00 in the past 52 weeks.

Monday, Mid-Con Energy announced select financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $2.78 million, compared to net loss of $3.79 million a year ago. Negative cash flows from operating activities stood at $0.8 million, lesser than $1.13 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said that Contango Resources, Inc., a subsidiary of Contango Oil & Gas Company, will be the new operator of the Partnership's properties, replacing Mid-Con Energy Operating, LLC. The transition is expected to be effective July 1, 2020 and the move is expected to generate pro-forma annual cash savings of about $6.5 million compared to 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular