Stock Alert: MicroVision Trading 21% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of laser scanning technology developer MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) are climbing more than 21% Monday morning at $21.84.

There have been no company-specific news today, that could be attributed to the stock's upward movement.

The stock more than doubled from last Monday's opening price of $10.80.

MicroVision is scheduled to report its first quarter results on April 29.

MVIS has been trading in the range of $0.23- $24.18 in the last one year.

