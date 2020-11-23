Stock Alert: Micron Technology Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of are Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), a manufacturer of memory and storage products, are adding almost 4 percent or $2.43 in Monday's morning trade at $63.83. The company's shares touched a new 52-week high of $64.25 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday with investors reacting positively to news that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with Oxford University had an average efficacy of 70 percent. Adding to the positive sentiment, the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment, while purportedly helped President Donald Trump fend off the disease.

Micron Technology has traded in a range of $31.13 to $64.25 in the past 52 weeks.

