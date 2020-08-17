Stock Alert: Microbot Medical Spikes 25%

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) shares are gaining more than 26 percent on Monday morning as it reported a successful conclusion of an animal study that used the world's first fully disposable surgical robotic system LIBERTY. The study that helped conduct a catheter procedure outside a Cath lab, avoiding radiation exposure and risk of cross-contamination, met all its endpoints with no intraoperative adverse events. MBOT shares are currently at $10.33, up 25.25 percent from the previous close of $8.16 on a volume of 14,704,973.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.56-$12.18 on average volume of 188,607.

