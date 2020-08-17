Markets
MBOT

Stock Alert: Microbot Medical Spikes 25%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) shares are gaining more than 26 percent on Monday morning as it reported a successful conclusion of an animal study that used the world's first fully disposable surgical robotic system LIBERTY. The study that helped conduct a catheter procedure outside a Cath lab, avoiding radiation exposure and risk of cross-contamination, met all its endpoints with no intraoperative adverse events. MBOT shares are currently at $10.33, up 25.25 percent from the previous close of $8.16 on a volume of 14,704,973.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.56-$12.18 on average volume of 188,607.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MBOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular