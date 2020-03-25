Stock Alert: MGM Growth Properties Climbs Nearly 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) rose nearly 8 percent on Wednesday morning. The Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust has been trending down from the second week of February in view of the coronavirus epidemic. However, the stocks turned positive as the trust increased the quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of $1.90 on March 13.

The shares are currently at $20.57, up 8.76 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.