Stock Alert: MGM Climbs 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) are rising more than 13% Monday morning after the company said the media and technology company, InterActive Corp (IAC) has made a significant investment in MGM Resorts.

The company had announced a digital transformation plan called MGM 2020, in January this year to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

"IAC's expertise in growing and expanding brands online is a natural fit for our focus on enhancing the resort experience through curated and personalized offerings, as well as digital enhancements in sports betting and online gaming," said CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle.

MGM stock is currently trading at $21.73. It has traded in the range of $5.90- $34.64 in the last one year.

