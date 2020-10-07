Stock Alert: MGIC Investment Climbs 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) are rising more than 8 percent or $0.80 in Wednesday's morning trade at $10.73 despite no company-centric news that could move the stock.
U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to approve airline payroll support and other stimulus.
Wisconsin-based MGIC Investment is a provider of private mortgage insurance and other mortgage credit risk management solutions to lenders and government sponsored entities.
MGIC Investment has traded in a range of $4.34 to $15.24 in the past 52 weeks.
