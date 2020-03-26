Markets
Stock Alert: MFA Financial Spikes 90%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) are surging more than 90 percent in Thursday's trading at $2.17 after sharp losses earlier in the week. The shares have traded in a range of $0.32 to $8.09 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, MFA Financial, said that due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the global COVID-19 virus pandemic and in order to preserve liquidity, the real estate investment trust will revoke its previously announced first-quarter 2020 quarterly cash dividends on each of its common stock and 7.50 percent Series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

