Stock Alert: Meta Financial Group Jumps 15% On Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Meta Financial reported net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter compared with $20.2 million, or $0.53 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $105.3 million from $101.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

CASH stock is currently trading at $26.67. It has been trading in the range of $13.09- $40.00 in the last 52 weeks.

