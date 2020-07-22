Stock Alert: Mesa Royalty Trust Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade. The company had announced on Tuesday that there will be no distribution paid for the month ended July to holders of record as on the close of business on July 31. The company had noted that its costs, charges, and expenses were higher than the revenue received on sale of oil, natural gas, and hydrocarbons produced.

The shares are currently at $5.38, up 14.27 percent from its previous close of $4.71, on a volume of 147,267. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.88-$11.96 on average volume of 3231.

