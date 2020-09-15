Markets
Stock Alert: Mersana Therapeutics Down 6%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) are losing more than 6 percent or $1.51 in Tuesday's morning trade at $22.66 despite no company-centric news that could influence the stock.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate or ADC targeting cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is XMT-1536, which is in the expansion portion of a phase I proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Mersana Therapeutics has traded in a range of $1.32 to $24.97 in the past 52 weeks.

