Stock Alert: Mersana At New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning and hit a new high of $24.04. The stock is continuing with yesterday's momentum.

The stock had risen 8% Monday after the company said it presented preclinical data from its dolasynthen and immunosynthen ADC platforms at American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Virtual annual meeting.

Preclinical data on XMT-1592, a NaPi2b-targeted site-specific and homogeneous Dolasynthen ADC, demonstrated excellent activity, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, the company said.

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need

The company also provided progress on its Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC platform that preclinical data on multiple Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADCs show complete tumor regressions after a single dose, excellent tolerability and immune memory.

