Markets
EBSB

Stock Alert: Meridian Bancorp Up 17% On Growth In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade as the company reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter.

Currently, shares are at $20.96, up 17.62 percent from the previous close of $17.82 on a volume of 1,257,980. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.53-$21.13 on average volume of 138,277.

The company reported first-quarter net profit of $24.32 million, up from $18.12 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.48, that increased from $0.36 a year ago.

Total interest and dividend income was $57.72 million from $62.34 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBSB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular