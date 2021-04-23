Stock Alert: Meridian Bancorp Up 17% On Growth In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade as the company reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter.

Currently, shares are at $20.96, up 17.62 percent from the previous close of $17.82 on a volume of 1,257,980. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.53-$21.13 on average volume of 138,277.

The company reported first-quarter net profit of $24.32 million, up from $18.12 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.48, that increased from $0.36 a year ago.

Total interest and dividend income was $57.72 million from $62.34 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.