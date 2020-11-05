Markets
MDP

Stock Alert: Meredith Corporation Up 22% On Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of media company Meredith Corporation (MDP) are surging more than 22% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter were $0.88 per share compared with loss of $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 share.

Revenue for the quarter was $693.5 million, down 4 percent from the prior-year period. The consensus estimate was for $659.96 million.

MDP is currently at $13.48, and has been in the range of $10.01- $39.84 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular