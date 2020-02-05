Markets
MRK

Stock Alert: Merck Is Sliding Nearly 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is losing nearly 3 percent in early trading on Wednesday as it announced a plan to spin-off Women's Health, Trusted Legacy Brands and Biosimilars Products into a new company. Merck will retain its cancer drugs, including blockbuster Keytruda, along with its hospital, vaccines and animal health businesses.

The stock is currently down 3.51 percent at $85.26.

On Wednesday morning, the shares opened at $88.43 and slipped below 50-day moving average, touching as low as $84.64.The shares have been trading above 200-day moving range, and closed at $88.36 on more than average volume of 14.379 million shares. The global innovator of medicines and vaccines reported 29 percent increase in fourth quarter earnings, while its sales rose 8 percent from the prior year. The company reported net profit attributable to the company of $2.36 billion from last year's $1.83 billion, with earning per share improving to $0.92 from $0.69 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.98 billion or $1.16 per share compared to $2.75 billion or $1.04 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the fourth-quarter. Sales for the forth-quarter came in at $11.87 billion from $11.00 billion last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $11.98 billion. Anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda recorded sales growth of 45 percent to $3.11 billion from the prior year. Looking ahead, Merck sees full-year 2020 earnings per share to be between $4.57 and $4.72, while adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.62 - $5.77, including an approximately 1.5% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts expect annual earnings of $5.61 per share.

Full-year 2020 revenue is seen between $48.8 billion and $50.3 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of less than 1%. Analysts expect revenues of $49.53 billion for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular