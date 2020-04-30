Stock Alert: Merck Down More Than 1%

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) shares are sliding below its 200-day moving average on Thursday morning. On Tuesday, Merck had reported a 10 percent increase in its first-quarter earnings, but reduced its outlook for 2020, expecting an impact from COVID-19 pandemic. MRK gapped down at open and was trying to establish a new support. Currently, shares are at $79.78, down 1.23 percent from the previous close of $80.77.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $65.25-92.64 on average volume of 14,393,598.

