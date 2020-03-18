Stock Alert: Medtronic Shares Plummeting

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) shares are tumbling after gapping down in morning trading on Wednesday. There have been no company-specific news that drove the stock down.

Currently the shares of the medical devices maker are at $78.05, down 2.69 percent from its previous close of $80.21.

MDT shares have been trending lower since February and below its 200-day moving average.

