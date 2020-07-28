Markets
Stock Alert: Medpace Holdings 22% Higher On Q2 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) are up more than 22% Tuesday morning following better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also provided full-year outlook better than analysts' view.

The stock touched a new high of $140.56 this morning.

Earnings for the second quarter of $0.64 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.56 per share.

The company reported revenue of $205.0 million in the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $197.23 million.

For the full-year 2020, Medpace sees revenue to be in the range of $880.0 million to $920.0 million and EPS between $3.62 and $3.83. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $838.49 million for the quarter.

