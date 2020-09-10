Stock Alert: Mednax Trading 8% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mednax, Inc. (MD) are climbing more than 8% Thursday morning after the company said it agreed to sell Mednax Radiology Solutions to physician-owned, on-site radiology practice, Radiology Partners for $885 million.

Mednax is a maternal-fetal, newborn, and pediatric subspecialty care provider.

"This transaction will enable Mednax to return to our core Pediatrix and Obstetrix medical groups," said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer.

The stock is currently trading at $19.47. It has traded in the range of $7.37- $28.66 in the past 52 weeks.

