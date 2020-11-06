Markets
MD

Stock Alert: Mednax Rising 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mednax, Inc. (MD) are rising more than 16% Friday morning despite missing third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

Third-quarter loss from continuing operations was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share compared with income from continuing operations of $12.9 million, or $0.16 per share a year ago.

EPS on an adjusted basis was $0.37 per share, missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.40 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $460.6 million compared with$454.9 million for the prior-year period. The consensus estimate was for $535.39million.

Mednax stock is currently trading at $16.40. It has been trading in the range of $7.37- $28.66 in the lst 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular