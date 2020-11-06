Stock Alert: Mednax Rising 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mednax, Inc. (MD) are rising more than 16% Friday morning despite missing third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

Third-quarter loss from continuing operations was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share compared with income from continuing operations of $12.9 million, or $0.16 per share a year ago.

EPS on an adjusted basis was $0.37 per share, missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.40 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $460.6 million compared with$454.9 million for the prior-year period. The consensus estimate was for $535.39million.

Mednax stock is currently trading at $16.40. It has been trading in the range of $7.37- $28.66 in the lst 52 weeks.

