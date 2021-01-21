Stock Alert: Medley Management Jumps 27% After Disclosing Insider Stakes

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), an alternative asset management firm, are surging almost 27 percent or $2.51 in Thursday's morning trade at $11.81.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, Medley Management disclosed significant insider transactions and changes in beneficial ownership of securities. As of January 19, 2021, the company's Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Brook Taube owns 32.8 percent of the company's shares, while Co-CEO and Co-Chairman Seth Taube owns a 16.4 percent stake.

Medley Management has traded in a range of $2.80 to $30.60 in the past 52 weeks.

