Markets
MDGS

Stock Alert: Medigus Soars 70%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) surged over 70% on Tuesday morning. MDGS is currently trading at $3.24, up $1.35 or 71.43%, on the Nasdaq.

Medigus, a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Medigus announced that it was informed by Smart Repair Pro, Inc. a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in 5 leading countries: UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Smart Repair Pro is preparing to launch its brands for the first time in the European and UK market.

Last week, Medigus agreed to buy a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex, Inc., two data-driven e-commerce companies, operating on the Amazon Marketplace.

According to initial information provided to Medigus, the companies' revenues target for 2020 is about $3 million with net profit of around 35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDGS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular