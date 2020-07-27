Stock Alert: MediciNova Jumps 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) are currently gaining nearly 25% after the company said it is developing vaccine for coronavirus in collaboration with BioComo and Mie University Japan.

MNOV is currently trading at $6.99, up $1.35 or 23.94%, on the Nasdaq.

MediciNova agreed with BioComo and Mie University for joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine using BC-PIV, a human parainfluenza virus type 2 vector developed by BioComo and Tetsuya Nosaka, professor of the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Mie University Graduate School of Medicine.

MediciNova has been granted exclusive worldwide development rights to use BC-PIV for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development from BioComo and Mie University.

