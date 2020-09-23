Stock Alert: MediciNova Gains 11% On Positive Covid-19 Vaccine Data

(RTTNews) - MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade after the biopharma company announced the intranasal SARS CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19.

The company confirmed a high IgA antibody titer against S1 Ag in the nasal lavage fluid from mice given intranasal BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Currently, the shares are at $6.16, up 11.37 percent from its previous close of $5.54 on a volume of 11,322,469. The stock has traded in a range of $2.79 to $13.25 on average volume of 1,668,170.

