Markets
MNOV

Stock Alert: MediciNova Gains 11% On Positive Covid-19 Vaccine Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade after the biopharma company announced the intranasal SARS CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19.

The company confirmed a high IgA antibody titer against S1 Ag in the nasal lavage fluid from mice given intranasal BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Currently, the shares are at $6.16, up 11.37 percent from its previous close of $5.54 on a volume of 11,322,469. The stock has traded in a range of $2.79 to $13.25 on average volume of 1,668,170.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular