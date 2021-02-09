Markets
Stock Alert: MedAvail Holdings Up 5% On Partnership With Cigna Medical Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (MDVL) are currently gaining about 5% after the company announced a collaboration with Cigna Medical Group.

MDVL is currently trading at $13.63, up $0.63 or 4.85%, on the Nasdaq.

MedAvail, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, announced that it is partnering with Cigna Medical Group to provide patients a way to receive medications through MedAvail's SpotRx pharmacy kiosks.

SpotRx pharmacy kiosks will now be available at four of Cigna Medical Group's clinics located around the Phoenix valley, including its newest location in Apache Junction.

