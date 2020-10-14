Stock Alert: Medalist Diversified Stock More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) surged over 120% on Wednesday morning.
MDRR is currently trading at $2.56, up $1.41 or 122.6087%, on the Nasdaq.
Medalist is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S.
On Wednesday, the company declared a dividend on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.50 per share. The Series A Dividend will be payable in cash on October 26 to holders as of October 23, 2020.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMDRR
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Warren Buffett's Protege Just Bought This Dirt-Cheap Brick-and-Mortar Retailer
- Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Piedmont Lithium Stocks All Popped Again Today