Stock Alert: Medalist Diversified Stock More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) surged over 120% on Wednesday morning.

MDRR is currently trading at $2.56, up $1.41 or 122.6087%, on the Nasdaq.

Medalist is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S.

On Wednesday, the company declared a dividend on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.50 per share. The Series A Dividend will be payable in cash on October 26 to holders as of October 23, 2020.

