Stock Alert: MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) touched a 52-week high of $31.34 today, on back of its upbeat Q4 results, and FY 2020 earnings outlook.

On Feb. 4, the company reported Q4 income from continuing operations of $94.8 million or $0.47 per share compared to $76.0 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total operating revenues amounted to $1.38 billion, higher than the previous year's revenue of $1.21 billion.

For fiscal 2020, the company expects earnings to be in the range of $1.65 - $1.85 per share, while Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $1.66 per share.

Also, the company acquired the stock of PerLectric Inc., an electrical construction company in Fairfax, Virginia, for undisclosed amount. PerLectric will operate as a subsidiary of MDU Construction Services Group Inc.

