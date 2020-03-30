Markets
MCD

Stock Alert: McDonald's Shares Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) shares are rising on Monday morning. The shares gapped down at $162.78 at open and climbed as high as $167.415. Currently, shares are trading at $165.17, up 1.16 percent. Last Thursday, McDonald's had announced a plan to cut back its menu at its U.S. restaurants in the next few weeks, amid coronavirus pandemic.

For the 52-week period, the shares of the fast-food company have traded in a range of $124.23-$221.93 on an average volume of 5,177,101.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular