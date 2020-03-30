Stock Alert: McDonald's Shares Edges Up

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) shares are rising on Monday morning. The shares gapped down at $162.78 at open and climbed as high as $167.415. Currently, shares are trading at $165.17, up 1.16 percent. Last Thursday, McDonald's had announced a plan to cut back its menu at its U.S. restaurants in the next few weeks, amid coronavirus pandemic.

For the 52-week period, the shares of the fast-food company have traded in a range of $124.23-$221.93 on an average volume of 5,177,101.

