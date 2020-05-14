Stock Alert: McCormick Touchs New High; Co. Sees Increased Demand For Products

(RTTNews) - Shares of spice maker McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) are climbing more than 3% Thursday morning and touched a new high of $174.76.

Wednesday, the company reportedly said it was seeing increased demand for its products in China as home cooking is still popular and expects to stay for some more time.

McCormick stock is currently trading at $174.58. It has gained more than 50% in less than two months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.