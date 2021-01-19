Stock Alert: Maxar Technologies Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), a provider of earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions, are climbing almost 7 percent or $3.30 in Tuesday's morning trade at $51.95, after hitting a new 52-week high of $52.35.

Tuesday, Maxar Technologies said it has appointed Dr. Heather Wilson to serve on its board of directors for a term expiring at the company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, when she will stand for election by the stockholders.

Wilson, aged 60, has served as President of The University of Texas at El Paso since 2019. Previously, she was the Secretary of the United States Air Force from May 2017 through May 2019. From 1998 to 2009, Dr. Wilson represented Albuquerque, New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee as well as Chair of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence.

Last week, space companies surged after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management said in a regulatory filing that it is looking to start the ARK Space Exploration ETF, or exchange traded fund. Maxar Technologies is reportedly among the companies that could possibly be added to the ETF portfolio.

Maxar Technologies has traded in a range of $7.18 to $52.35 in the past 52 weeks.

