Stock Alert: Maxar Technologies Gains 23%

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are rising more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade. There was no specific announcement from the company today. The shares have been on a bullish trend since mid-January.

Currently, shares are at $47.87, up 23.00 percent from its previous close of $38.92.

The shares of the space company have traded in a range of $7.18 -$47.70 on average volume of 1,190,985.

