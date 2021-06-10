Markets
MTLS

Stock Alert: Materialise NV Drops 17%; Prices Public Offering Of ADS

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services provider Materialise NV (MTLS) are down more than 17% Thursday morning.

The company today priced its registered underwritten public offering of 4 million American Depository Shares at $24 per ADS.

The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021.

MTLS, currently at $23.04, has traded in the range of $20.76- $87.4 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTLS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular