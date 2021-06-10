Stock Alert: Materialise NV Drops 17%; Prices Public Offering Of ADS

(RTTNews) - Shares of additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services provider Materialise NV (MTLS) are down more than 17% Thursday morning.

The company today priced its registered underwritten public offering of 4 million American Depository Shares at $24 per ADS.

The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021.

MTLS, currently at $23.04, has traded in the range of $20.76- $87.4 in the last one year.

