Stock Alert: Match Group Up 5% On Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) shares are rising more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the company reported a swing to profit for the third quarter from net loss last year.

Currently, shares are trading at $146.63, up 5.54 percent from the previous close of $138.93. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $72.28-$174.68 on average volume of 2,402,660. For the first quarter, the company reported net profit of $174.3 million or $0.57 per share, compared to net loss of $202.8 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the first quarter rose to $667.6 million from $544.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $650.66 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.