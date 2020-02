(RTTNews) - Independent energy firm Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) is currently gaining 4.84% at $14.95, much above its 200 -day range.

MTDR closed at $14.26 on Tuesday and reached above $15.00 in initial trading after opening at $14.21.

The company has scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year results on February 25, 2020.

