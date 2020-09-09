Markets
MCFT

Stock Alert: MasterCraft Boat Slips 18%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of recreational powerboats maker MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) are down more than 18% Wednesday morning despite reporting narrower-than-expected loss.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted loss of $0.10 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share last year. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 58.4 percent year-over-year to $51.1 million due to lost production as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns and supplier and workforce ramp up. The consensus estimate was for $36.82 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales to be down in the low-to-mid-teens percent range year-over-year. The consensus estimate is for 15% decline.

MCFT is currently trading at $18.40. It has traded in the range of $4.90- $23.53 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular