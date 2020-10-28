Markets
MA

Stock Alert: Mastercard Tumbles 7% As Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mastercard Inc. (MA) are losing almost 7 percent or $21.51 in Wednesday's morning trade at $295.60 after the company's third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations.

Wednesday, Mastercard reported third-quarter net income of $1.5 billion or $1.51 per share, down from $2.1 billion or $2.07 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share, compared to $2.15 per share a year ago. Net revenues declined 14 percent to $3.8 billion from $4.5 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.95 billion.

Mastercard has traded in a range of $199.99 to $367.25 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular