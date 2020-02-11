Stock Alert: Mastercard Rises On Approval For China Operations

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mastercard Inc. (MA) are adding almost 1 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday, at $332.93, after the financial services company said its joint venture in China received approval to prepare for domestic operations.

The stock has been trading in a range of $215.93 to $335.74 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, Mastercard said it received in-principle approval from the People's Bank of China or PBOC to begin formal preparations to set up a domestic bankcard clearing institution in China. The application was submitted by Mastercard NUCC Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, a joint venture of Mastercard and NetsUnion Clearing Corporation or NUCC.

Mastercard believes in one year, it will be able to apply to the People's Bank of China for formal approval to begin domestic bankcard clearing activity.

