Stock Alert: Masco Climbs 2%

(RTTNews) - Masco Corporation (MAS) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade as it reported a surge in earnings for the first quarter compared to the prior year. The shares are currently at $42.48, up 1.82 percent from the previous close of $41.72. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $538 million or $1.92 per share, up from $127 million or $0.39 per share in the previous year. Net sales rose to $1.581 billion, from $1.513 billion.

