Stock Alert: Marriott International Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) are losing almost 8 percent or $7.95 in Monday's morning trade at $91.93 despite no specific news that could influence the hotel chain's stock.

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, extending the downward move seen over the past few sessions. Uncertainty about further U.S. stimulus and worries about a surge in novel coronavirus cases across Europe weighed on the markets.

Marriott International has traded in a range of $46.56 to $153.39 in the past 52 weeks.

