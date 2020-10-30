Markets
Stock Alert: Marine Petroleum Trust More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares in Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) surged 113% on Friday morning despite no-stock related news to drive the shares.

MARPS is currently trading at $5.04, up $2.58 or 104.88%, on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.01 and $8.70 in the 52-week period.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust in the US. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

