Stock Alert: Marcus Plunges 30% Following Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of movie theatres and hotels operator The Marcus Corporation (MCS) are down more than 30% Thursday morning after the company today announced the launch of $87 million convertible senior notes due 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes including paying off debts.

MCS stock is currently trading at $9.41. It has traded in the range of $6.95- $37.64 in the last one year.

