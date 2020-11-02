Stock Alert: Marathon Petroleum Rises 5% On Narrower Than Estimated Q3 Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) are gaining more than 5 percent or $1.59 in Monday's morning trade at $31.09 after the company's adjusted loss for the quarter came in narrower than analysts' expectations.

Monday, Marathon Petroleum said its third-quarter net loss was $1.02 billion or $1.57 per share, compared to net income of $1.10 billion or $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss was $1.00 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share last year. Total revenues and other income declined to $17.55 billion from $27.69 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for net loss of $1.70 per share on revenues of $17.99 billion.

Marathon Petroleum has traded in a range of $15.26 to $68.73 in the past 52 weeks.

