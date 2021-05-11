Markets
MARA

Stock Alert: Marathon Digital Holdings Slides 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are down more than 10 percent, despite reporting profit for the first quarter.

Currently, shares are at $24.90, down 10.50 percent from the previous close of $27.82. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.61-$57.75 on average volume of 22,193,683.

The enterprise Bitcoin self-mining company reported first quarter net profit of $83.36 million or $0.87 per share, compared to net loss of $1.057 million or $0.12 last year.

The company attributed the improvement in net income to a $132 million unrealized gain from the change in the value of Marathon's $150 million Bitcoin investment via a fund-of-one made in January 2021.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $9.152 million, from $592.48 thousand last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MARA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular