Stock Alert: Manning & Napier Surges

(RTTNews) - Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) shares are rising, despite a fall in preliminary assets under management to $17.1 billion, as it revealed on Thursday. The company plans to announce its first-quarter financial results on May 7.

MN is currently trading at $2.05, up 44.3662 percent from its previous close of $1.4200 on more than average volume of 675,537. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.9900-$2.4915 on average volume of 74,848.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.